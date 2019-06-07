Norway approves transfer of US$80m for solar farms – Patterson

Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, yesterday disclosed that Norway has approved the transferal of $16 billion (US$80m) through its Climate Mitigating Ministry, which will finance the construction of 30 megawatts of solar photovoltaic farms with storage.
The Department of Public Information said that the announcement followed the installation yesterday of the new Board of Directors of the Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL). The Public Infrastructure Minister said that the operationalising of these farms would provide the power company with a significant boost…..
