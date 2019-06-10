Caribbean anti-corruption bodies agree measures to bolster work

Anti-corruption organisations of the Commonwealth Caribbean have agreed to a number of actions to strengthen their work and have highlighted the need to maintain their independence, impartiality and professionalism, to further enhance their effectiveness.

The Commonwealth Caribbean Association of Integrity Commissions and Anti-Corruption Bodies held its fifth Annual Regional Conference in the Cayman Islands from June 3rd to 7th under the theme ‘Transforming Words into Action: Revitalising the Fight Against Corruption’.

The Commonwealth Secretariat-affiliated grouping, made up of the heads of national commissions, aims to help Caribbean countries to cooperate across borders, exchange best practices and develop regional anti-corruption initiatives. It was established in June 2015 and members are Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Saint Lucia, St Kitts and Nevis, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago…..