Man remanded over bicycle theft on Charlotte St

A man was on Friday remanded to prison by a city magistrate, after he was accused of stealing a bicycle.

Kevin Abraham was charged at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court with allegedly stealing a bicycle valued at $17,000 from Harry Henry.

Abraham pleaded not guilty upon being read the charge by Magistrate Leron Daly.

It is alleged that on May 19, at Charlotte Street, Abraham went into Henry’s yard and removed the bicycle. One of Henry’s neighbours reportedly saw the accused removing the bicycle and told Henry, who then made a report to the police, leading to Abraham’s arrest.

Henry told the police that he and Abraham are known to each other but are not acquainted.

The accused was remanded to prison and the matter adjourned until June 14.

