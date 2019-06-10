River’s View named 2019 Heritage Village

The riverine community of River’s View has been selected as the National Heritage Village for Indigenous Heritage Month in September, according to National Toshaos Council Chairman Nicholas Fredericks.

According to a Department of Public Information report, Fredericks informed the NTC Executive of the decision, following a discussion with the Ministers of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs.

The report said River’s View is located on the border of Region 10 on the Essequibo River, opposite the mining town of Bartica, Region Seven.

It is the first village in Region 10 to host a National Indigenous Heritage Day since the celebration started in September 1995, the report added.