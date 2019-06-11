Guyana News

Accused charged over 2013 Albouystown murder

-says was in custody four months ago for robbery

Tolasicy Marshall

Muammar Jabbar, who was recently held by police in connection with the 2013 murder of Tolasicy Marshall, was yesterday brought before a city court, where a murder charge was read to him.

Jabbar, called Christopher Haynes, was brought before acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, who read the indictable charge to him.

It is alleged that the accused on August 20th, 2013, at James Street, Albouystown, while armed with a knife, murdered Marshall. Police prosecutor Shellon Daniels told the court that a wanted bulletin was issued for the accused. She noted, however, that the case file is incomplete…..

