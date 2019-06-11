Accused charged over 2013 Albouystown murder

Muammar Jabbar, who was recently held by police in connection with the 2013 murder of Tolasicy Marshall, was yesterday brought before a city court, where a murder charge was read to him.

Jabbar, called Christopher Haynes, was brought before acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, who read the indictable charge to him.

It is alleged that the accused on August 20th, 2013, at James Street, Albouystown, while armed with a knife, murdered Marshall. Police prosecutor Shellon Daniels told the court that a wanted bulletin was issued for the accused. She noted, however, that the case file is incomplete…..