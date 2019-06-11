Rape accused to face retrial after jury fails to reach verdict

With a jury unable to arrive at a verdict on the indictment levelled against him for the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl, Sareshwar Lall, called ‘Andy,’ now faces a retrial.

After some three hours of deliberation late yesterday afternoon, the jury, through its foreman, informed Justice Brassington Reynolds that it was unable to arrive at a verdict, and was deadlocked, 7 to 5, in favour of guilty.

When asked by Justice Reynolds whether further directions were needed, the 12-member panel indicated that no consensus could be reached one way or the other.

In the circumstances, the judge declared a hung jury…..