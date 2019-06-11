Guyana News

Three vigilantes who beat truck driver at Agricola accident scene identified – source

Ciarra Benjamin

Three persons who assaulted the truck driver involved in the Agricola fatal accident in which seven-year-old Ciarra Benjamin was killed two Saturdays ago, have been identified but are yet to be apprehended.

Stabroek News was reliably informed that while the attackers have been positively identified, they are yet to be arrested by the police. However, when contacted for an update yesterday, Commander of ‘A’ Division, Marlon Chapman, told Stabroek News that the investigation is ongoing but declined to reveal if the attackers have been identified. “…Well that will be part of the investigation”, Chapman said, while noting, “….whether they have been identified or not, that I will not say.”

Benjamin, a Grade One student of the Canadian School of Arts and Science, died immediately after she was struck by the truck around 4 pm on June 1…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Felix urges Corentyne River travellers to adhere to immigration laws

By

Accused charged over 2013 Albouystown murder

By

Rape accused to face retrial after jury fails to reach verdict

By

Comments

Trending