Three vigilantes who beat truck driver at Agricola accident scene identified – source

Three persons who assaulted the truck driver involved in the Agricola fatal accident in which seven-year-old Ciarra Benjamin was killed two Saturdays ago, have been identified but are yet to be apprehended.

Stabroek News was reliably informed that while the attackers have been positively identified, they are yet to be arrested by the police. However, when contacted for an update yesterday, Commander of ‘A’ Division, Marlon Chapman, told Stabroek News that the investigation is ongoing but declined to reveal if the attackers have been identified. “…Well that will be part of the investigation”, Chapman said, while noting, “….whether they have been identified or not, that I will not say.”

Benjamin, a Grade One student of the Canadian School of Arts and Science, died immediately after she was struck by the truck around 4 pm on June 1…..