No special info informed land applications – Bristol says

Marlon Bristol, the head of the Project Management Office of the Ministry of the Presidency, said that when he applied to the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GLSC) for lands two years ago, he had no insider information and they were all for his specific projects.

“I went through the process like any other person etcetera,” Bristol told Stabroek News via phone when contacted.

“I never had any insider information. Like I said, the process involves sending a letter, doing an inspection etcetera, etcetera. So I never had any information that seems to be whatever the allegations are saying,” he added…..