Small business trust reports fewer loans but more job creation for 2018

Although the Small Business Development Finance Trust Inc. (SBDF) disbursed fewer loans last year, it facilitated the creation of more jobs than in the previous year, according to Director Mohamed Ali.

Ali made the pronouncements at the SBDF Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the Regency Hotel yesterday morning.

Ali said that during 2018, the SBDF disbursed a total of 400 loans at a value of $275.3 million and, a decrease when compared to figures from the previous year when it had granted a total of 439 loans at a value of $279.3 million…..