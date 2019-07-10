Granger rejects five proposed candidates for GECOM Chair, gives reasons

President David Granger has rejected five of the 11 names submitted by Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo as possible candidates for the Chairmanship of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) and has given reasons.

Following a two-hour meeting, the second between representatives of Granger and Jagdeo to identify candidates who would be formally submitted to the president, Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency Joseph Harmon told reporters yesterday that the engagement was “progressive.”

“Of the 11 names, four have been shortlisted, two are under active consideration and five of those names were rejected,” Harmon said of the potential candidates proposed by Jagdeo. ….