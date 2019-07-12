Judiciary expresses grave concern over attacks on it in Chronicle 

The judiciary yesterday expressed “grave concern” over attacks on it in a Guyana Chronicle report.

The report in yesterday’s edition of the state newspaper carried remarks by Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo and Attorney General Basil Williams.

Comments by the duo pertained to the High Court ruling that Finance Minister Winston Jordan be imprisoned for contempt of court.

In a statement, the Judiciary said it had noted with grave concern an article in the Chronicle captioned “We have a right to protect taxpayers’ money’ – AG flays ‘PSC’s hypocritical’ stance on Dipcon matter… PM says judge’s action smacks of vendetta” in which it says aspersions were cast on the judiciary in relation to a matter before the Court…..