CCJ dubs gov’t ‘caretaker’ but elections date a no-go

The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) has declined to fix timelines for general elections, which it says should be held in accordance with the Constitution following the December 21st, 2018 passage of a motion of no-confidence against the APNU+AFC government and it has further established that a “caretaker” administration now exists.

Delivering the eagerly awaited unanimous judgment of the Trinidad-based court of last resort for Guyana, CCJ President Justice Adrian Saunders yesterday expressed the court’s hope that political actors on both sides would exercise their responsibilities “with integrity,” and in accordance with the Constitution. In the approximately 30-minute long session at the seat of the court in Port of Spain, Justice Saunders said that given the passage of the no-confidence motion against the Guyana government on December 21st, effect has to now be given to Article 106 (6) and (7) of the Constitution.

Article 106(6) states, “The Cabinet including the President shall resign if the Government is defeated by the vote of a majority of all the elected members of the National Assembly on a vote of confidence.”….