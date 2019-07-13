Granger ready to pick GECOM Chair if opposition cooperates

Reiterating his commitment to free and fair elections, President David Granger late yesterday afternoon said he is prepared to appoint a Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) as early Monday once he has the cooperation of the Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo.

“Guyanese, it is clear that elections have to be held in the shortest possible time and, therefore, it is crucial to appoint a chairman of the Elections Commission. This could be done as early as Monday if the Opposition is prepared to act in a consensual manner and in good faith,” Granger said in an address to the nation hours after the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) reaffirmed its June 18th ruling that the process used to appoint the former GECOM Chairman was flawed and unconstitutional.

The court yesterday also urged the political leaders to urgently expedite the process and appoint a replacement. The court made consequential orders in the GECOM case as well as the consolidated no confidence motion cases, bringing finality to the matters, which have engaged the court’s attention since May…..