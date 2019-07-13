Larry Singh upbraids PM for drug bond remarks

Larry Singh, the owner of the drug bond on Sussex Street that the government was renting in a controversial deal, has admonished Prime Minister (PM) Moses Nagamootoo for “misleading” comments on the building.

Nagamootoo had described the Sussex Street bond as “more or less a house that was converted into a bond” but Singh, in an ad published in Stabroek News yesterday, said that the building was never a house and it met the rigorous measures required for storing medical supplies.

In the ad, headlined ‘Notice to Moses Nagamootoo to cease and desist from making statements that you cannot support’, Singh responded to Nagamootoo’s comments, made at the commissioning of the Ministry of Public Health’s drug bond in Kingston on Wednesday…..