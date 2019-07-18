First oil production vessel sails for Guyana

Liza Destiny, which will be the first oil production vessel to be located in Guyana’s waters has left Singapore, according to a release from ExxonMobil.

Christened on June 22, 2019 by First Lady Sandra Granger, the Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel is expected in Guyana’s waters in September as the country readies for first oil in 2020.

The Liza Destiny has a production capacity up to 120,000 barrels of oil per day and an overall storage volume of 1.6 million barrels.

Exxon says that during normal operations, there will be at least 80 persons living and working onboard the vessel. Twenty four Operations and Maintenance Technicians, who are currently being trained in Canada, will return in 2020 to support work on the Liza Destiny.

Exxon says this FPSO is a significant component of the Liza Phase 1 development which involves four undersea drill centers with 17 production wells.

“We have more than 1000 Guyanese working for the project here, and the team is continuing to do an incredible job. Their work includes everything from completions of the initial wells for production to laying pipelines and infrastructure on the sea floor to eventually connect up to the Liza Destiny for production. We’re proud of the work being done each and every day, and want to thank everyone involved for their focus on safety and keeping the protection of the environment top of mind in all that they do,” Country Manager Rod Henson said in the Exxon release.