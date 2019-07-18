GPSU seeking presidential intervention after alleged misspending of credit union funds

The Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) has dispatched a letter to President David Granger requesting a Board of Inquiry into their credit union following accusations that the Interim Management Committee (IMC) was spending large sums of money without proper authorisation.

This was revealed yesterday afternoon by head of the GPSU Patrick Yarde at a press conference at the union’s headquarters.

Yarde charged that the IMC is currently abusing its authority and referenced reports in the media from distressed members of the credit union who had been expressing their frustration…..