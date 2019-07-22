Exxon secures local insurance

ExxonMobil’s local subsidiary, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL), and partners have secured the necessary local insurance for its operations here even as the oil major’s Country Manager Rod Henson assured that it won’t have to be used since there will be no oil spillage or accidents.

“We have the required industry insurance and primary focus will be on safety. We are not going to have an oil spill,” Henson told Stabroek News in a recent exclusive interview. Diamond Fire and General Insurance (DFGI) Inc, a subsidiary of Demerara Distillers Limited issued the policy.

In addition to the US$2.5 billion in insurance coverage, ExxonMobil and partners Hess and CNOOC Nexen are currently working with the Bank of Guyana, the Department of Energy and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regarding their plans for coverage “above and beyond” the insurance sum, to be absorbed by the parent companies…..