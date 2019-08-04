Guyana Economy’s growth projected at 4% by mid-year

The current political impasse has had “no real” impact on Guyana’s economy or its investment climate, according to Finance Minister Winston Jordan, who says preliminary findings from the 2019 Mid-Year Report signal a 4% growth rate in the first half of the year, and project a 4.4% growth for the entire year.

“The no-confidence motion has had no real impact on the economy. People are flocking to Guyana…and I don’t mean for investment opportunities in just oil and gas, we are talking a number of areas,” Jordan told Sunday Stabroek in an interview, while noting that that Guyana has seen an increase in the amount of businesses being registered.

Jordan’s ministry is working to complete the Mid-Year report so that it could be submitted before the annual parliamentary recess, which will begin from the start of next week…..