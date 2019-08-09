No credibility to claim Haitians being used to pad National Register – President

President David Granger has described claims that Haitians are being used to pad the National Register of Registrants Database as “incredible”.

“Opposition leaders tend to oppose but there is no credibility to the claim,” he said during a press briefing yesterday at the Ministry of the Presidency on matters related to the Guyana Elections Commission.

According to the Head of State, Minister of Citizenship Winston Felix has stated government’s interpretation of the issue which is that many Haitians are heading for alternative destinations…..