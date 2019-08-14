GTT deploys 3G site to replace fallen cell tower at Diamond

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) says it on August 8 deployed a 3G site at the Diamond, East Bank Demerara to provide services following the collapse of its cell site tower in July, resulting in the full restoration of all services affected in the area.

On July 26, the GTT cell site tower in Diamond, East Bank Demerara collapsed across the East Bank Demerara Highway causing a reduction in mobile coverage in the area. According to reports the tower collapsed around 03:00hrs during bad weather.

The Company in a release yesterday said that investigations are still ongoing, however, the result of field tests will determine whether there will be a replacement of the collapsed tower. The 3G site is functioning efficiently to service all customers in the area.