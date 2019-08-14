Guyana

GTT deploys 3G site to replace fallen cell tower at Diamond

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) says it on August 8 deployed a 3G site at the Diamond, East Bank Demerara to provide services following the collapse of its cell site tower in July, resulting in the full restoration of all services affected in the area.

On July 26, the  GTT cell site tower in Diamond, East Bank Demerara collapsed across the East Bank Demerara Highway causing a reduction in mobile coverage in the area. According to reports the tower collapsed around 03:00hrs during bad weather.

The Company in a release yesterday said that investigations are still ongoing, however, the result of field tests will determine whether there will be a replacement of the collapsed tower. The 3G site is functioning efficiently to service all customers in the area.

 

Around the Web

More in Guyana

Greenidge urges citizens to prepare to scrutinise spending of oil revenue

By
Over $218M owed by City Hall to NIS

Over $218M owed by City Hall to NIS

By

PPP continues protest for election date

By

Comments

Trending