Michael Bhopaul is top CAPE performer

By Lazeena Yearwood

Queen’s College student Michael Bhopaul has once again excelled, securing an impressive 16 Grade 1 passes at the Carib-bean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE).

Bhopaul, who has previously told Stabroek News that he intends to study Quantum Physics as he is fascinated by the idea of explaining particulate matter movements as waves, has been a consistent top performer.

In 2012 he, along with Ramesh Ghir, secured 563 marks and shared the top spot at the National Grade Six Examination. In 2017 Bhopaul repeated this performance when he sat and passed 25 subjects at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations.