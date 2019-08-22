Accused in Robb St arson murders threatened to burn property

Prior to the deaths of Hilrod Thomas and his two young daughters, Clarissa and Theresa Rozario, who were burnt in a fire at their at King and Robb streets home in 2014, one of the two accused in their deaths, Ganga Kishna, had threatened to burn the property down.

This is according to the testimony of John Pyneandy, who took the witness stand yesterday at the Georgetown High Court, where Kishna and a former employee, Avishkar Bissoon, are on trial for the murders before Justice Brassington Reynolds and a 12-member mixed jury.

The two men are charged with murdering Clarissa, 14 and Theresa, 12, in the course or furtherance of arson in relation to a dwelling house on November 17th, 2014. Thomas, 63, who was in the house at the time and suffered severe burn injuries, later succumbed in hospital on December 21st, 2014.