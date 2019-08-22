Guyana

GTT to reimburse customers after outage results in data loss

Some Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) customers are due to be reimbursed by the company after the unexpected loss of mobile data from their cellular plans.

GTT yesterday announced that it would have experienced an outage which affected some customers’ mobile data. “The matter is currently being assessed and those who have lost mobile data will be reimbursed soonest,” the company said in a press release in which it offered an apology for the situation.

According to Public Relations Officer Jasmin Harris, a technical issue on Tuesday caused downtime, leading to the depletion of data from some customers’ mobile data plans.

