CEO: LIAT staying course

By Staff Writer
LIAT chief executive officer Julie Reifer-Jones

(Barbados Nation) LIAT is staying in the air in spite of its financial challenges.

That commitment is coming from the regional airline’s chief executive officer (CEO) Julie Reifer-Jones, who said they would push to continue their daily operating schedule.

In a media statement yesterday, she said the carrier was committed to connecting the region and had operated all its flights over the peak Easter season with an on-time performance of 80 per cent. She added the company was looking forward to a good summer period, with many festivals and events scheduled across the region. 

“LIAT is committed to fly, and we are flying to the 15 destinations across the network,” Reifer-Jones said. The airline operates 491 flights weekly.

The CEO also noted there were ongoing discussions with governments on the need for all the territories served by LIAT to contribute through a Minimum Revenue Guarantee model.

