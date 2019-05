(Barbados Nation) Harold Hoyte has passed away.

Hoyte, one of the founders of The Nation Publishing Co, passed away around 11:30 a.m. yesterday.

He had been ailing for a while.

Hoyte retired in December 2006 and spent much of that time immersed in research and writing several books.

He was 78-years-old.

Earlier this month, Nation House on Fontabelle was renamed the Harold Hoyte and Fred Gollop Media Complex in honour of two of the founding members of the 45-year-old company.