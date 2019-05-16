Tug of war over remains of man gunned down in Barbados

(Barbados Nation) A man and a church have been threatened with legal action if they conduct a memorial service for Shane Brathwaite, who was gunned down on February 27.

That is the latest twist in the ongoing dispute between the deceased’s biological parents, Joyce Brathwaite and Elton Mayers, and Kelston Rollins, the man who raised him.

An advertisement appeared in the last SUNDAY SUN announcing that a memorial service would be held for Shane today at 3:30 p.m. at the Church of the Holy Trinity, Sandford, St Philip.

However, another advertisement appeared in yesterday’s DAILY NATION indicating that the memorial service was not authorised.

“Take notice that we, Ms Joyce Brathwaite [of New York] and Mr Elton Mayers, of Bath Land, St John, the parents of the late Shane Andre Brathwaite, have not authorised anyone to conduct a memorial service on his behalf . . . . Legal action will be taken without delay.”