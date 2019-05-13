Jamaica News

Jamaica: Tree branch falls on car in freak accident, kills woman

Onlookers at the scene of yesterday’s freak accident along the Dunn’s River main road in St Ann which left one woman dead.

(Jamaica Observer) The police are reporting that a woman was killed along the Dunn’s River main road in St Ann yesterday after a tree branch fell on the vehicle in which she was travelling.

The deceased woman has been identified as Gloria Bascoe.

The driver of the vehicle, another woman, was left nursing injuries and has been admitted to hospital in a stable condition, the police’s Corporate Communications Unit said.

Reports are that the two were in the vicinity of Mystic Mountain about 4:40 pm when a tree branch fell on top of the vehicle.

They were both taken to hospital where Bascoe died. 

