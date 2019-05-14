Jamaica: JahDore charged with assault for police station incident over Rasta kids’ haircut

(Jamaica Observer) Since kicking off his career eight years ago, JahDore has not made any major headlines until now.

The Rastafarian singjay is scheduled to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court in Half-Way-Tree on June 4 to answer to assault charges.

According to the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) information arm, Corporate Communications Unit, JahDore is charged with assaulting a constable, assault occasioning bodily harm, and destruction of property.

The charges stem from an alleged incident which occurred at the Gordon Town Police Station on April 30.

“I’m upset about what the police did… Dem trim mi youth dem locks, dem disrespect mi woman, and charged mi wid assault,” JahDore told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

He contends the police visited his Irish Town home, took his two stepsons to the station, trimmed and fed them meat.

“This is a gross violation of my family’s human rights,” he said.

The police has, however, dismissed his claim.

“The police did not, nor caused to happen — neither the trimming or feeding of the boys… The investigations have so far revealed that the boys who went to the police station in the company of relatives were taken to the barber and for lunch by their aunt, who had accompanied the boys’ mother to the station…” said the JCF in a press release dated May 11.

JahDore (given name Sean McDonald) is being represented by attorney-at-law Sanchez Stewart.

The entertainer is originally from Ebony Vale in Spanish Town, and attended the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts. He made his debut as a vocalist in 2011 with This Love is Over. He followed up with Security Work and Hello Girl.

Most of his early days in the music industry were spent touring Europe and the United States with Jimmy Cliff and Luciano as a saxophonist and keyboardist.