Jamaica: Teen shot dead while seeking treatment for previously inflicted gunshot wound

(Jamaica Observer) What was supposed to be a day of celebration for Bridgette “Tutty Gran Rosie” Bailey quickly turned to mourning yesterday morning when her son Danekey Bailey was shot and killed.

The younger Bailey, otherwise called Coco, was seeking treatment for a previously inflicted gunshot wound at Maxfield Park Health Centre in Kingston when the incident occurred, some time near 9:30. A female was also shot and injured in the incident.

The health centre was subsequently closed for the day.

When the Jamaica Observer arrived on the scene just after midday, the mother was seen sitting in a police service vehicle outside the medical facility before policemen assigned to St Andrew South Division escorted her to view her son’s body.

“Mek mi kiss him nuh, please? Mek mi kiss him nuh, please?!” she wailed before exiting the compound.

Bailey, 46, became popular in 2013, when a clip of a television interview she gave demanding government compensation for her flooded house on Sunlight Street in west Kingston went viral.

She confirmed to the Observer that yesterday was in fact her birthday, but did not dislcose how she had planned to spend it.

When the police pressed her for details surrounding the incident which claimed her son’s life, Bailey denied having any knowledge and declined their invitation to the Hunts Bay Police Station for further discussion.

“Mi cyaah talk no more,” she told them.

“Mi nuh have nothing more to tell yuh. I told you everything. Him nuh live with me,” she added before being carted off on a bicycle.

Commanding officer for the Kingston Western Police Division Superintendent Howard Chambers confirmed yesterday afternoon that 18-year-old Danekey was shot and injured on Lincoln Alley last week Sunday, May 5 by men who were travelling in a Toyota Axio motor car. A female was shot and injured in that incident as well.