Jamaica gov’t considering gun amnesty — PM

(Jamaica Observer) ST JAMES, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness, says the Government is giving consideration to implementing a gun amnesty as part of measures to curb gun-related crimes in the country.

Holness made the disclosure while addressing the Jamaica Police Federation’s 76th Annual Joint Central Conferences at Moon Palace Jamaica Grande in Ocho Rios, St Ann, on Wednesday (May 29).

The prime minister invited the input of members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) on the government’s proposal.

“We are contemplating a gun amnesty, and I would love to get what your thoughts [are] and how that can be executed, or whether or not we should actually have one. But it is something that we are thinking about. My personal view is that it could be effective if done in a particular way, but we have to make a stand against guns in our society,” Holness said.

The government’s gun amnesty refers to the voluntary surrender of illegal firearms and ammunition by citizens.

The prime minister said the police must find ways to encourage citizens to disclose the location of illegal weapons, but noted that people must feel safe when confiding such sensitive information.

“The citizens need to have the assurance that when they talk, they will be protected,” he noted.

“In recent times, we have given significant rewards for information leading to the recovery of firearms and, thankfully, no one can say that the information that they have given has been disclosed. I believe we are doing much better in that regard,” said Holness.