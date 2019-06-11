Jamaican-born rapper Bushwick Bill is dead

(Jamaica Observer) Jamaican -born rapper Bushwick Bill died Sunday at the age of 52. Cause of death was complications of pancreatic cancer.

His publicist Dawn P confirmed Bushwick Bill’s passing in a post on Instagram.

“Bushwick Bill passed away peacefully today at 9:35 PM. His family appreciates all of the prayers and support. He will truly be missed,” the statement read.

Born in Kingston, Bushwick Bill, whose real name was Richard Stephen Shaw, was best known as a member of Texas hip-hop group Geto Boys, which he joined as a dancer in 1986 as Little Billy. Along with Willie D and Scarface, he was a member of their classic line-up.

The Geto Boys released eight studio albums with their most successful being 1991’s We Can’t Be Stopped, which sold platinum and 1993’s Till Death Do Us Part, which was certified gold.

Among the group’s hit songs were Mind Playing Tricks on Me, which peaked at number 23 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1991 and Six Feet Deep, which stalled at number 40 in 1993.

Bushwick Bill was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer in February, he told TMZ last month.

“I have been keeping it to myself and I am getting ready to tell Scarface and Willie D [fellow Geto members]. I have only told close family members and that’s about it,” he said at the time. “But I figured keeping it to myself is not helping anybody. It’s not like I am afraid of dying, because if anyone knows anything about me, then they know I died and came back already in June 19, 1991. So, I know what it is like on the other side and that really not what it’s about.”

The rapper struggled with drugs and alcohol and faced deportation after a 2010 arrest in Atlanta. Bushwick Bill, who can be heard on the album The Chronic by Dr Dre, became a born-again Christian in 2006.

He released six solo albums. 1992’s Little Big Men reached number 15 on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart.