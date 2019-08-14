Jamaica

Jamaica gets big promotion in Times Square

Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett in New York on Sunday to watch the city’s famous Times Square pay tribute to Jamaican culture, in the background. (contributed)
(Jamaica Observer) MINISTER of Tourism Edmund Bartlett was welcomed to Times Square, New York City, on Sunday with a billboard located on Broadway and 43rd Street, in the heart of the square, featuring a message for five minutes, exposing Jamaica to an international audience.

The Ministry of Tourism pointed out that Times Square is the most visited place globally, with 360,000 pedestrian visitors a day, or 131 million a year. Even excluding residents from the visitor count, Times Square is the world’s second-most visited tourist attraction, behind the Las Vegas Strip.

Bartlett was in New York to meet with the United Nations’ division of partners, potential tourism investors and media partners. He also celebrated Jamaica’s Independence at the New York Black Tie Gala, where he was a special guest.

The minister returned to Jamaica yesterday.

