Jamaican teen accused of cutting off 6-Y-O’s penis remanded

(Jamaica Gleaner) A psychiatric evaluation and a social enquiry report have been ordered for the 16-year-old boy accused of slashing a six-year-old boy in his face and cutting off his penis on August 3 in White Horses, St Thomas.

The accused teen was charged this week with wounding with intent and appeared before the St Thomas Parish Court in Morant Bay yesterday morning.

He was remanded until September 2 and booked to appear before the Children’s Court in Yallahs.

It is reported that on the evening of August 3, the father of the six-year-old boy noticed he was missing and started making enquiries into his whereabouts.

The father, having learned that the child was last seen in the company of the teen, went to the accused’s home to enquire about his child.

On hearing his voice, the six-year-old called out to his father from the bushes in the yard. He had a wound to his forehead, bruises to his eyes, a cut on his hand, and his penis had been amputated.

The child was rushed to the Princess Margaret Hospital in Morant Bay and later transferred to the Bustamante Hospital for Children in Kingston, where he is still being treated.

According to the police, the accused currently has another case before the court in which he stands accused of molesting another little boy.