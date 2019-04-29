Trinidad: 14-year-old boy killed in attempted liquor mart robbery

A St James businessman shot dead two suspected bandits who attempted to rob his liquor mart on Monday.

One of the suspects has been identified as 14-year-old Luke Williams, a pupil of St Anthony’s College.

Police said the suspects entered Singh’s Liquor Mart at Bournes Road at around 8.20am.

They ordered that the owner hand over cash and other items.

Instead, he pulled out his licenced firearm and fired several shots at the two.

One man died onside the business. The boy bled to death inside near boxes of toilet paper and liquor.

The bodies were removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

The businessman’s firearm and Firearm User Licence has been taken by police for examination.