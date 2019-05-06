Trinidad: Shock as dead body falls out of hearse into busy city street

(Trinidad Express) Shocking footage has emerged showing a dead body fall out of a moving hearse and onto a pedestrian crossing at busy Park Street, Port-of-Spain, on Monday.

The video was posted on social media at around 1.30pm.

A voice note accompanying the footage stated that the hearse was driving along Park Street when the back door flung open.

The body rolled out of the vehicle, the narrator stated.

The body was wrapped in a white sheet.

The undertakers were alerted by motorists who began sounding their horns.

Pedestrians were stunned as motorists swerved to avoid rolling over the body.

He undertakers were captured carrying the body feet back to the hearse.