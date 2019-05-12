Trinidad: Murder attempt on Rachael Sukhdeo outside nightclub

(Trinidad Express) An attempt has been made on the life of Rachael Sukhdeo, the widow of murdered real estate and car dealer Sheron Sukhdeo.

Sukhdeo, the mother of two, was leaving a nightclub in Chaguanas early on Sunday, when gunmen began firing on her.

Sukhdeo was not hit, and was able to escape the scene and report the attack at the Chaguanas Police Station.

Sukhdeo was with a male companion at the time of the attack.

However, several people were injured, and taken to hospital for treatment.

Witnesses reported seeing masked men fleeing the scene.

Several vehicles and the nightclub building were hit by bullets.

The Sukhdeo Family Curse

The history of violence that has followed the Sukhdeo family has been documented in the media since 2016.

Sheron Sukhdeo, 28, first appeared in the Chaguanas court in February 2016 charged with committing the act of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against his wife at their Orchard Gardens, Chaguanas, home.

The charges were laid after his wife Rachael Sukhdeo posted photos of her alleged injuries on social media, with blue and black marks on the face, chest and legs.

The posts sparked national outrage, with women groups speaking up, and the police taking Rachael Sukhdeo to a safe house.

Months later, Rachael Sukhdeo told the court that she had reconciled with her husband and no longer wanted to pursue the matter.

The case was dismissed after she said she was not forced, threatened or induced into her decision and the case was dismissed.

On Carnival Monday 2017, Sheron Sukhdeo was again hauled before the court charged with receiving two stolen cars and fraud.

The case was not yet settled in court when on March 26, 2018, in a hail of bullets near his wife’s relatives home at Charlieville on March 26, Sheron Sukhdeo was murdered.

His killing remains unsolved.

Two weeks later, Rachael Sukhdeo’s brother, Phillip Bassant was gunned down at the very corner.

That killing remains unsolved.

Sheron Sukhdeo’s neighbour, Joshua Plaza, 21, was killed on April 22. No one was held.

The multi-millionaire’s employee Erwin Beckles was shot dead on May 14. That killing too, was never solved.

In January this year, the body of Sheron Sukhdeo’s brother, Sheldon Sukhdeo, was found with gunshot wounds to the chest in Las Lomas, more than six weeks after he was kidnapped and a $2 million ransom demand.

His body had been dumped in a ravine in a forested area some three miles off Caroni South Bank Road.He was found with his head wrapped in duct tape and his hands behind his back.

He was driving his BMW X-5 along the Solomon Hochoy Highway when he was kidnapped on December 6.

Sheron’s death

After the killing of Sheron Sukhdeo, rolls of barbed wire were installed around their palatial home.

The barbed wire, secured to lengths of steel, surrounds the perimeter and stands more than 20 feet tall at the property at the corner of Xavier and Tenth Streets, Orchard Gardens in Chaguanas.

Known as “World Boss”, Sukhdeo owned a fleet of at least 15 luxury vehicles, eight speed boats, ten jet skis and two small aircraft, as well as two buses, 12 mini vans, and four taxis. He was also the owner of seven houses and six apartments. According to someone close to the family, he also recently bought a restaurant and owned other businesses.