Woman who lured boyfriend to his death deported to Trinidad & Tobago

Back in Trinidad & Tobago – Samantha Joseph (left). Right: Shakilus Townsend was murdered by a gang in London 11 years ago.

(Trinidad Express) A 25-year-old woman who lured her boyfriend to be murdered by a gang in London, England, a decade ago has been deported to Trinidad & Tobago.

Samantha Joseph was deported after serving the minimum ten years of a life sentence for her part in the killing of 16-year-old Shakilus Townsend 11 years ago. According to several ­media outlets in the UK, including www.mirror.co.uk, Joseph was 15 when she led Townsend into an ambush in a quiet cul-de-sac.

This CCTV image shows Joseph and her boyfriend Danny McLean walking away after the beating of Townsend

It was said that she laughed as she walked away from the scene in a see-through dress, while the gang battered Townsend and stabbed him six times.

The teenager was found bleeding to death and crying out: “Mummy, Mummy, I don’t want to die.”

According to the Mirror, the case was turned into a BBC Three drama, My Murder, in 2012, starring Star Wars actor John Boyega.

