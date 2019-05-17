Trinidad: Dying bandit gives police wrong name

(Trinidad Guardian) David Phillip, the alleged bandit who was fatally shot during a robbery in Fyzabad on Wednesday is actually Gary Govindass of Fyzabad.
According to investigators, when police found Govindass bleeding in the bushes near the Picker’s Sports Bar & Longue that he and an accomplice had attempted to rob, he gave conflicting names. David Phillip of Point Fortin was one of those aliases that he gave. However, Govindass’ father visited police yesterday to confirm his identity.
Fyzabad police led by Insp Seecharan, Sgt Banmally, Cpl Gokool and Cpl Williams responded to a shooting at the bar along Butler Avenue, Fyzabad. They learned that around 3 pm, Govindass and his accomplice entered the sports bar and began playing on a roulette game machine operated by a Chinese national. After a few minutes, Govindass whipped out a gun and announced a robbery. After noticing that the security officer on duty was armed, he fired a shot, which struck the guard in the left side of his back. But as the 52-year-old guard hit the floor, he withdrew his firearm and shot Govindass.
Govindass and his accomplice then ran out of the bar without stealing anything. As officers viewed a shattered glass pane, they saw a trail of blood. They followed it and found Govindass lying in the bushes opposite the Dollar Value store. He was bleeding from wounds on his foot and abdomen.
While speaking to him, he began to lose consciousness and the officers called for the Emergency Medical Services. However, paramedics found that Govindass was unresponsive and when they checked, he had not to pulse. A District Medical Officer was contacted and after confirming Govindass’ death, he ordered that his body be taken to the Forensic Science Centre where an autopsy is expected to be done on Friday. Investigators were looking into his criminal record yesterday as they believe that he has previous convictions.
The guard was taken to the Siparia District Health Facility where he was treated and later transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital where he was warded in a stable condition.
