Trinidad: Woman charged with disposing of ex-boyfriend’s body, husband being questioned

(Trinidad Express) One week after the death of Kurt Edwards, a woman has been charged with the unlawful disposal of her ex-boyfriend’s body.

Desta Thompson, 26, of Curepe, was charged for the offence on Wednesday following advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard.

Her husband is in custody also being question, say police.



Edwards, a 28-year-old handyman of Aranguez, was involved in an altercation near Thompson’s home on May 7, according to police.

He was stabbed about the body and died at the scene.

Police claim that Thompson and another man proceeded to put the body into the victim’s vehicle and disposed of the body along Crowne Street, Tacarigua, before abandoning the vehicle in Orange Grove, Tacarigua.

Thompson was arrested while making a report at the Arouca Police Station six days after the incident.

Investigations were supervised by ASP Dhillpaul, while the charge was laid by PC Hosten, both of HBI Region 2.