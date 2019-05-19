Trinidad: Pregnant mom charged with exposing infant to suffering

(Trinidad Express) A pregnant woman yesterday appeared before the court charged with twice exposing a three-year-old boy to suffering.

This after a man allegedly burnt the child’s hands and hit him in his eye and mouth.

Crystal Marchan, 35, of Princes Town said she was not guilty of the both offences against her.



The mother of two appeared before San Fernando Second Court Magistrate Nikolas Ali charged with being a person responsible for the child, exposed him in a manner likely to cause him suffering to his physical health on March 30 this year and December 18, 2018, at Marabella,

The charge was laid under the Children’s Act by WPC Nicole St John of the Child Protection Unit.

Magistrate Ali said, from the information, the child was hit in the face and his hands burnt.

Ali asked Marchan whether she understood the charge and before entering her not guilty plea, she said: “I was in fear of my life and didn’t call the police in time to get help for him.”

Police prosecutor Sgt Gangoo said the Children’s Authority had been contacted and the child had been staying with a relative.

Marchan who was unrepresented said she had no matters before the court.

Police prosecutor Sgt Gangoo said a name check did not reveal any matters against her.

He however asked that conditions be imposed should bail be granted.

Marchan had one relative in court, her stepfather, who said Marchan had been staying by him.

Ali placed him as her surety as he granted Marchan $20,000 bail with the condition that she reports to the Princes Town Police Station once a week.

The matter was adjourned to June 14 when Marchan will appear before the First Court.

In a related case, it was last month that Marcus John faced the court charged with burning the hands of the boy and hitting him in his face.

It was alleged against him that in March 2019 and December 2018, he assaulted the child in a manner likely to cause him physical and emotional suffering.

John, 33, of Marabella, was placed on bail but has been unable to access it.

He remains in custody and will reappear in court on May 22.

The three-year-old boy’s hands were burnt after they were allegedly held over the open flame of a stove.

Months later, the boy was allegedly struck in the eye and also hit with a ruler on his mouth when he was unable to write a letter of the alphabet.