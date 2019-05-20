New leader of Venezuela’s ‘Evander’ gang held in Trinidad & Tobago

(Trinidad Guardian) A man known as “El Cu­lon” who on­ly re­cent­ly as­sumed lead­er­ship of the Evan­der gang was one of eight Venezue­lans ar­rest­ed over the week­end in a po­lice ex­er­cise in Point Fortin to­geth­er with a Trinida­di­an man who to­geth­er/who are both con­sid­ered mas­ter­minds of kid­nap­pings, drug traf­fick­ing, gun run­ning and hu­man traf­fick­ing.

Se­nior po­lice sources told Guardian Me­dia that “El Cu­lon” is want­ed by Venezue­lan au­thor­i­ties for a litany of cross-bor­der crimes. Po­lice sources say their in­for­ma­tion al­so sug­gests that the Trinida­di­an fish­er­man who was ar­rest­ed has helped fa­cil­i­tate the il­le­gal ac­tiv­i­ties of the Evan­der gang in Trinidad.

Sev­er­al weeks ago Guardian Me­dia re­vealed in an ex­clu­sive re­port that lo­cal law en­force­ment had raised con­cerns in in­tel­li­gence re­ports about the Evan­der gang and oth­er no­to­ri­ous gangs in­fil­trat­ing this coun­try. There was al­so cred­i­ble ev­i­dence to sug­gest that the state of Delta Amacuro in which the city of Tu­cu­pi­ta is lo­cat­ed was a base from which traf­fick­ers ped­dle con­tra­band in­to Trinidad.

A Venezue­lan source said one month ago the gang’s leader Evan­der Bar­ral­las and oth­er no­to­ri­ous mem­bers of the gang in­clud­ing “El Cu­lon” had been in­volved in a shootout with Venezue­lan po­lice in Tu­cu­pi­ta.

Dur­ing that shootout, Bar­ral­las was killed and “El Cu­lon” es­caped with gun­shot wounds. “When we held him (“El Cu­lon”) he had two bul­let wounds to his stom­ach that was still heal­ing,” a se­nior source close to the in­ves­ti­ga­tion re­vealed to Guardian Me­dia.

The se­nior source said they were hav­ing prob­lems speak­ing to the men and need­ed to ob­tain the ser­vices of an in­ter­preter. “I know that of­fi­cers of the Or­gan­ised Crime and In­tel­li­gence Unit are sup­posed to in­ter­view them but we def­i­nite­ly need to get the ser­vices of an in­ter­preter be­cause of the lan­guage bar­ri­er. So far they have not been charged with any­thing.”

In a me­dia re­lease from the Trinidad and To­ba­go Po­lice Ser­vice on Sun­day, which made no men­tion of the no­to­ri­ous Venezue­lan gang leader, po­lice in­di­cat­ed that South West­ern Di­vi­son of­fi­cers had held eight Venezue­lans and one Trinida­di­an at War­den Road in Point Fortin in two sep­a­rate hous­es. They re­cov­ered two pis­tols and nine rounds of am­mu­ni­tion.

Dur­ing the ex­er­cise, of­fi­cers al­so re­ceived in­for­ma­tion that led them to search a forest­ed area along the Cap De Ville Main Road and found two AR-15 ri­fles wrapped in black plas­tic with two mag­a­zines and 64 rounds of 5.56mm am­mu­ni­tion.