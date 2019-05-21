TTPS working with NYPD to strengthen homicide, anti-gang units

(Trinidad Guardian) The Trinidad and To­ba­go Po­lice Ser­vice is work­ing with the New York Po­lice De­part­ment (NYPD) on strength­en­ing the per­for­mance the po­lice’s homi­cide and an­ti-gang units.

Po­lice Com­mis­sion­er Gary Grif­fith has met with rep­re­sen­ta­tives of the NYPD in keep­ing with the Mem­o­ran­dum of Un­der­stand­ing (MOU) be­tween the Trinidad and To­ba­go Po­lice Ser­vice (TTPS) and the New York Po­lice De­part­ment (NYPD).

The meet­ing took place at the Of­fice of the Com­mis­sion­er of Po­lice, at the Po­lice Ad­min­is­tra­tion Build­ing, Port of Spain yester­day.

The Po­lice Ser­vice said that dis­cus­sions cen­tred on co­op­er­a­tion be­tween the TTPS and NYPD which aims to build ca­pac­i­ty through train­ing and ed­u­ca­tion, shar­ing of best prac­tices for law en­force­ment and ex­change of in­tel­li­gence and in­for­ma­tion.

Grif­fith wel­comed NYPD’s Deputy In­spec­tor of Po­lice, Ray Fes­ti­no and Sergeant Da­mon Mar­tin and stat­ed that he “looks for­ward to the fu­ture growth of the TTPS and a mu­tu­al­ly ben­e­fi­cial re­la­tion­ship with the NYPD.”

In the MOU which was signed in 2018 by Grif­fith in New York, both par­ties agreed to co­op­er­ate in pre­vent­ing crim­i­nal acts re­lat­ing to: Drug Traf­fick­ing, Ter­ror­ism, Hu­man Traf­fick­ing, Cy­ber-crime, Mon­ey Laun­der­ing and Arms Smug­gling.