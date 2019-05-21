TTPS working with NYPD to strengthen homicide, anti-gang units

(Trinidad Guardian) The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is working with the New York Police Department (NYPD) on strengthening the performance the police’s homicide and anti-gang units.
Police Commissioner Gary Griffith has met with representatives of the NYPD in keeping with the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) and the New York Police Department (NYPD).
The meeting took place at the Office of the Commissioner of Police, at the Police Administration Building, Port of Spain yesterday.
The Police Service said that discussions centred on cooperation between the TTPS and NYPD which aims to build capacity through training and education, sharing of best practices for law enforcement and exchange of intelligence and information.
Griffith welcomed NYPD’s Deputy Inspector of Police, Ray Festino and Sergeant Damon Martin and stated that he “looks forward to the future growth of the TTPS and a mutually beneficial relationship with the NYPD.”
In the MOU which was signed in 2018 by Griffith in New York, both parties agreed to cooperate in preventing criminal acts relating to: Drug Trafficking, Terrorism, Human Trafficking, Cyber-crime, Money Laundering and Arms Smuggling.
