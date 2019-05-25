Trinidad: Grenades discovered in Point Fortin

(Trinidad Express) Eight hand grenades have been discovered by officers of the Organised Crime and Intelligence Unit (OCIU) during an exercise in the Point Fortin area, yesterday.

The exercise which was spearheaded by Snr. Supt. (Ag.) Corbett, took place between Wednesday 22nd and Thursday 23rd May, 2019.

The officers proceeded to an abandoned house along Jah Roots Avenue, Warden Road, Point Fortin, and carried out a search.

They found the grenades in a black plastic bag among debris in the house.