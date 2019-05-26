Trinidadians face new rules when applying for US visas

(Trinidad Guardian) The US Embassy in Port-of-Spain has advised that effective June 1, documents submitted in support of a Non-Immigrant Visa (NIV) interview waiver application will not be returned, other than the applicant’s valid and expired passports.
For applicants who submitted supporting documents before June 1, officials said these will be returned as per the current practice.
In a release on its website, officials explained this was meant to simplify the process for both the Embassy and the applicants, enabling them to process applications faster and return passports and visas quickly.
When applying for a visa online, the system tells you based on information entered, whether you qualify for the interview waiver and what documents to submit in your package.
Documents for renewal interview waiver:
•DS-160 Consular Application confirmation page with bar code
•Photocopy of Scotia Bank receipt
•Applicant’s current passport with at least six months of remaining validity
•Passport containing the most recent US visa
•Recent (less than six months old) passport-sized photo on white background (without spectacles)
•Courier confirmation sheet
Documents for age interview waiver applicants under the age of 14:
•DS-160 Consular Application confirmation page with bar code
•Photocopy of Scotia Bank receipt
•Applicant’s current passport with at least six months of remaining validity
•If applicable, the child applicant’s passport with most recent US visa
•Recent (less than six months old) passport-sized photo on white background (without spectacles)
•Courier confirmation sheet
•Photocopy of the applicant’s birth certificate
•Photocopy of the parent’s valid US visa(s)
•Parental consent letter if one of the parents does not have a valid visa and/or is not travelling
•Photocopy of the non-travelling parent’s identification card or passport.
•DO NOT SEND originals of any civil documents
Documents for age interview waiver applicants over the age of 79:
•DS-160 Consular Application confirmation page with bar code
•Photocopy of Scotia Bank receipt
•Applicant’s current passport with at least six months of remaining validity
•If applicable, applicant’s passport containing the most recent US visa
•Recent (less than six months old) passport-sized photo on white background (without spectacles)
•Courier confirmation sheet
