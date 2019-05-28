Mother of recaptured escapee in Trinidad: Where is my son ?

(Trinidad Guardian) Prison escapees Olatungi Denbow and his accomplice Michael Findley who were captured on Saturday were a no-show in the Arima Court on Monday, but are expected to be in court on Tuesday.
Vilma Denbow stood anxiously outside the Arima Magistrates Court yesterday to see her son but after waiting in the hot sun for several hours, she was informed that her son would not be at the court.
She told Guardian Media that no police officer had called her to say where her son is being held .
“I don’t know if he is alive and well,” she said.
According to Denbow, it was a reporter who called and told her that her son was recaptured last Saturday and that he would be at the Arima Court, prompting her to journey from Port-of-Spain to Arima to see her son and “that all is well with him,” said the worried mother.
She said on Sunday, “I contacted people to get information on the location of my son,” because she had no information on his whereabouts, “he may be frustrated and can’t say what is going through his mind. I need to know if my son is in a safe place,” she said as she awaited the arrival of her son at the court.
The distraught mother said regardless of what happened she should be informed where her son is.
Michael Findley’s mother Monica Horne, had a different story. She told Guardian Media that she was informed by WPC Weekes that her son was being detained at Arouca Police Station and he needed to have a change of clothes. She was also asked to bring some food for him.
Horne said she also got a call informing her that her son will not be attending court yesterday.
Police sources explained that Denbow and Findley were being interrogated by police and it is likely they will be taken to the Arima Magistrates Court today.
The two escapees were the last of eight who escaped from the Golden Grove Prison in Arouca on May 15.
Denbow and Findley’s run for freedom which lasted eleven days came to an end on Saturday, when officers from the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) and Defence Force recaptured the men at Ralph Narine Trace, South Oropouche in a house located in the mangrove, close to river, where the police said they would have easily made their escape to Venezuela.
The other escapees: Mikhale Mohammed, Steffon Austin, Joshua Janet, Brent Johnson and Kerry Valentino were recaptured in Las Lomas less than 24 hours after their jail break. While Atiba Sealy was arrested a day later.
The six who were previously recaptured were all taken before an Arima magistrate and have all pleaded not guilty for escaping lawfully custody.
