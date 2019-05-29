Trinidad: Mother begs Gary to arrest man who allegedly raped her now pregnant teen daughter

(Trinidad Guardian) The moth­er of a preg­nant Siparia pupil on Tues­day begged Po­lice Com­mis­sion­er Gary Grif­fith to ar­rest an al­leged rapist whom she claims ru­ined her daugh­ter’s life.

In an ex­clu­sive in­ter­view with Guardian Me­dia, the 41-year-old moth­er said the teenag­er was al­ways a well-be­haved girl un­til she was raped by a man from their com­mu­ni­ty in June 2017.

The teenag­er went in­to pre-labour yes­ter­day.

She said the man had been stalk­ing her daugh­ter and mak­ing ad­vances but she nev­er took him on. One day when her daugh­ter was at home on her way to show­er, the man came through the back door and forced him­self on the teenag­er. The moth­er had gone to take her younger dis­abled son to clin­ic and the teenag­er, then aged 16, was at home alone.

The dis­traught moth­er said the rapist threat­ened to kill the girl and her two younger broth­ers if she ever told any­one what hap­pened.

“For two months my daugh­ter wasn’t her­self. She be­came very with­drawn and stopped talk­ing. I knew some­thing was wrong but I didn’t know what it was. Then I took her to To­ba­go and that was when she opened up to me.”

The woman and her hus­band con­front­ed the sus­pect and he de­nied the al­le­ga­tions. A re­port was lodged at the Siparia Po­lice Sta­tion and po­lice of­fi­cers took the girl for a med­ical ex­am­i­na­tion which con­firmed her hy­men was rup­tured.

The woman said af­ter the at­tack, the sus­pect con­tin­ued to live close by. “Up to now, I don’t know if he was charged. We heard the mat­ter is in court but we nev­er once was asked to go to court,” the moth­er said.

She said her daugh­ter’s men­tal state de­te­ri­o­rat­ed and she be­gan us­ing a ra­zor blade to cut her body.

The girl’s fore­arm and wrists were marked with scars. Her moth­er said the teenag­er re­peat­ed­ly tried to harm her­self. In des­per­a­tion, the moth­er and her hus­band took turns at watch­ing the teenag­er to make sure she did not harm her­self.

“We were so wor­ried. It was bad. She start­ed to run away from home. It came to a point where she felt worth­less and any­body could have done any­thing to her,” the moth­er said.

She re­vealed that help came when she went to the Chil­dren’s Au­thor­i­ty and her daugh­ter start­ed to get coun­selling.

In Oc­to­ber 2018, the moth­er said she was ap­palled when she found out her daugh­ter was three months’ preg­nant. She said the girl got in­volved with two for­mer stu­dents of Siparia West Sec­ondary and that was how she got preg­nant.

Con­tact­ed for com­ment, a se­nior po­lice of­fi­cer said the sus­pect had been charged with rape last year. When asked why the moth­er was not told, the of­fi­cer said the teenag­er will be called in court to tes­ti­fy when the mat­ter is called.

Com­mis­sion­er Grif­fith is al­so look­ing in­to the mat­ter. The Chil­dren’s Au­thor­i­ty has al­so been no­ti­fied and will be send­ing coun­sel­lors to speak to the girl.