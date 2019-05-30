Trinidad & Tobago News

Venezuelan aircraft makes emergency landing at Trinidad airport after engine failure

-80 people aboard

(Trinidad Express) The Airports Authority is confirming the emergency landing of a Venezuelan passenger plane at the Piarco International Airport today.

Venezolana Airlines, Flight AW1303 had taken off and was en route to Caracas from Piarco.

At around 12.54p.m. the pilot indicated engine failure and requested permission from Air Traffic Control to return to Piarco.

Emergency response agencies were activated and placed on standby in the event of a crash landing. However, the aircraft landed safely at 1.08p.m.

There were no reports of injuries, and flights at the airport continued uninterrupted. The Trinidad and Tobago Civil Aviation Authority is investigating what happened.

There were 80 people aboard the aircraft.

