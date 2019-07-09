Trinidad & Tobago News

Lie-detector tests for Trinidad cops

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith

(Trinidad Express) Several police officers in the South-West peninsula are said to be seeking legal advice to prevent them having to undergo polygraph testing set to begin later this week.

Regular and Special Reserve Police officers in the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) are to undergo the test.

And to those who may be against the lie-detector tests, Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith said yesterday “he doesn’t want them in the service”.

Griffith had previously indicated that when the testing comes on stream, he will be the first to be polygraphed and drug-tested and stood by this position yesterday.

