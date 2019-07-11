Trinidad & Tobago News

Trinidad athlete Michelle-Lee Ahye charged with beating her wife in the US

Michelle-Lee Ahye and her partner Chelsea Renee

(Trinidad Express) Trinidad and Tobago track and field athlete Michelle-Lee Ahye has been charged with domestic violence in the United States.

According to court documents, Ahye was arrested on June 20, and charged with assault occasion actual bodily harm.

The alleged victim is Ahye’s wife Chelsea Renee.

Michelle-Lee Ahye’s mugshot

There is a mugshot of Ayhe posted on a website giving details of her arrest and the charge: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE.

In April, Ahye brought glory to Trinidad and Tobago as she won the first gold medal for T&T at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the women’s 100-metre final in Gold Coast, Australia.

Following that victory, Ahye’s personal life was placed in the spotlight after the Trinidad Guardian displayed photos from Ahye’s private social media accounts with Ahye and a female friend, with the sprinter claiming there was a smear campaign against her.

Ahye’s only response to that was a tweet which stated: “Do something good for the country…and they still find a way to be negative…smh Trinidadians”.

