Trinidad offers reward for info on illegal guns as crime bites

National Security Minister Stuart Young leads ACP Jayson Forde and Chief of Defence Staff, Air Commodore Darryl Daniel to an emergency press briefing at the Ministry of National Security, Abercromby Street, Port-of-Spain on Sunday to address the country’s out-of-control crime situation.
(Trinidad Guardian) In an at­tempt to as­suage a na­tion be­sieged by a wave of bloody killings and rob­beries, Min­is­ter of Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty Stu­art Young pro­vid­ed no new mea­sures to com­bat al­most out-of-con­trol gang war­fare but en­cour­aged cit­i­zens to call a tip line to get il­le­gal guns off the streets.

Young called a rare Sun­day af­ter­noon press con­fer­ence af­ter sum­mon­ing the heads of law en­force­ment groups to an emer­gency meet­ing to dis­cuss the dire state of crime in the coun­try.

The meet­ing fol­lowed a bloody week in which at least 24 peo­ple in dif­fer­ent parts of the coun­try were killed, most of them in gang vi­o­lence.

Sev­er­al of the shoot­ing in­ci­dents took place at pub­lic places and rat­tled cit­i­zens go­ing about their nor­mal rou­tine.

The num­ber of peo­ple killed this year is near 300 and if the cur­rent trend con­tin­ues it would sur­pass the record high of 550 in 2008.

In a bold Sun­day Guardian Me­dia ed­i­to­r­i­al head­lined: “The Break­ing Point,” the me­dia group called on the Gov­ern­ment to stem the crime wave.

The ed­i­to­r­i­al, which paint­ed a grim pic­ture of how vi­o­lent crime had de­stroyed chil­dren, fam­i­lies, and en­tire com­mu­ni­ties, called on the Gov­ern­ment and Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley to take de­ci­sive ac­tion to fight crime and re­store pub­lic trust in the po­lice and crim­i­nal jus­tice sys­tem.

Row­ley did not at­tend the news con­fer­ence and did not re­spond to Guardian Me­dia’s queries for a re­ac­tion to the ed­i­to­r­i­al.

Late last night, the Of­fice of the Prime Min­is­ter an­nounced Young was re­placed as Com­mu­ni­ca­tions Min­is­ter by for­mer Laven­tille East MP Don­na Cox.

The ed­i­to­r­i­al had sug­gest­ed a rad­i­cal pro­pos­al to re­duce Young’s port­fo­lio so that he can fo­cus on the crime cri­sis.

In­stead, Young showed up with As­sis­tant Com­mis­sion­er of Po­lice Jayson Forde and Chief of De­fence Staff Air Com­modore Dar­ryl Daniel. At least three ma­jor busi­ness groups sup­port­ed the stance tak­en by Guardian Me­dia, call­ing for an ag­gres­sive re­sponse to crime.

“This is a time when a mea­sured re­sponse is not go­ing to de­liv­er the re­sults that are nec­es­sary, we need to take de­ci­sive ac­tion, the Gov­ern­ment needs to show its un­wa­ver­ing com­mit­ment to deal­ing with crime,” said Gabriel Faria, CEO of the T&T Cham­ber of Com­merce, one of the biggest busi­ness lob­by groups in the coun­try.

Young of­fered a litany of the ini­tia­tives the Gov­ern­ment had launched to fight crime but did not pro­vide any de­tails of their suc­cess.

The Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty Min­is­ter said there was no con­sid­er­a­tion giv­en to the im­ple­men­ta­tion of a state of emer­gency or cur­fews in spe­cif­ic crim­i­nal hotspots across the coun­try.

“We are not there, we are not look­ing at that. As I dis­cussed sev­er­al times with the heads of se­cu­ri­ty last week, there are still a num­ber of ini­tia­tives that we have to put in place be­fore we reach that lev­el.

“To me, a State of Emer­gency is throw­ing your hands up in the air and say­ing there is noth­ing left. And we’re not there,” he said. The Min­is­ter, how­ev­er, said the De­fence Force would play a part in sup­port­ing the TTPS in an­ti-crime ef­forts,” Young said.

He, how­ev­er, en­cour­aged cit­i­zens to pro­vide in­for­ma­tion anony­mous­ly so that po­lice can get more guns off the street.

“We’re not ask­ing you at this stage, al­though if you can we’d ap­pre­ci­ate if you do to come for­ward and give ev­i­dence,” Young said. The on­ly new ini­tia­tive an­nounced by Young was the ramp­ing up of the use of CrimeStop­pers, an ini­tia­tive by busi­ness groups, to pay anony­mous tip­sters for il­le­gal guns.

The or­gan­i­sa­tion has been of­fer­ing $20,000 for a suc­cess­ful tip, dou­ble its usu­al amount this year thanks to a 20th-an­niver­sary cel­e­bra­tion of the group. Young said the Gov­ern­ment will fund this ini­tia­tive.

He con­firmed that he did speak with Dr Row­ley, the chair­man of the Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty Coun­cil, be­fore meet­ing, for the sec­ond time with­in the space of three days, with the coun­try’s na­tion­al se­cu­ri­ty heads yes­ter­day.

He skirt­ed ques­tions on a Spe­cial Branch re­port which iden­ti­fied sev­en gang lead­ers who had ben­e­fit­ed from $6m in con­tracts from two PNM-con­trolled re­gion­al cor­po­ra­tions, say­ing that he did not have that in­for­ma­tion.

Com­mis­sion­er of Po­lice Gary Grif­fith has open­ly crit­i­cised State agen­cies for help­ing to fund crim­i­nal gangs say­ing it was jeop­ar­dis­ing the Po­lice Ser­vice’s ef­forts to dis­man­tle them.

The Min­is­ter ad­mit­ted that he was ex­treme­ly con­cerned about an “un­ac­cept­able up­surge in lev­els of crime” but could say lit­tle pub­licly what mea­sures se­cu­ri­ty forces were tak­ing to get a grip on the alarm­ing state of the crime of the coun­try, cit­ing the fear that the crim­i­nal el­e­ments would stay one step ahead of law en­force­ment ef­forts.

Young said the leak­ing of in­for­ma­tion to crim­i­nals was a re­al con­cern and it “shocked me and it was up­set­ting to me that some of what we dis­cussed on a Fri­day meet­ing end­ed up” in a Sun­day Guardian re­port.

“We can’t get in­to op­er­a­tional dis­cus­sions and dis­cus­sions with the specifics of our op­er­a­tions but it seems that el­e­ments with­in, so the en­e­my with­in is our worst en­e­my,” said Young, who even said that a Spe­cial Branch re­port on gang lead­ers get­ting State con­tracts ap­peared to have reached Guardian Me­dia be­fore it got to his desk.

Young iden­ti­fied il­le­gal guns, our porous bor­ders and gangs as the three main dri­vers of crime in the coun­try and an­nounced that Cab­i­net had ap­proved $2.8m to im­prove the radar sys­tem.

As­sis­tant Com­mis­sion­er of Po­lice Jayson Forde said over 100 peo­ple were ar­rest­ed be­tween Fri­day and Sun­day and seized 25 il­le­gal firearms.

Among them were sev­en re­put­ed gang lead­ers, how­ev­er, pre­vi­ous ar­rests of these in­di­vid­u­als had seen them re­leased as soon as the statute for de­ten­tion with­out a crim­i­nal charge had lapsed.

The As­sis­tant Com­mis­sion­er, how­ev­er, gave an as­sur­ance that this time, they would get cas­es to stick against these in­di­vid­u­als.

“The TTPS gives you that as­sur­ance that we will be ar­rest­ing peo­ple en masse for gang ac­tiv­i­ties in Trinidad and To­ba­go,” he said.

“We have to be a step ahead of them. We have been con­duct­ing ex­ten­sive and ex­haust­ing in­quiries to­wards bring­ing an end to their gang ac­tiv­i­ty in Trinidad and To­ba­go. We have sev­er­al gang units with­in our coun­try that are pur­su­ing ac­tive in­quiries,” said Forde.

“We have been seek­ing ad­vice from the Di­rec­tor of Pub­lic Pros­e­cu­tions who has been guid­ing us and in the not too dis­tant fu­ture, you will be see­ing ar­rests. We have had ar­rests, we have put per­sons be­fore the court, we have oth­er per­sons who are go­ing for ar­rests but we can­not ar­rest them be­cause of the sen­si­tive na­ture of their in­quiries and be­cause of what they are shar­ing we can­not ar­rest them,” Forde said.

 

